Kevin Spacey has apologised to actor Anthony Rapp following allegations he made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14. Kevin Spacey said he had no recollection of the incident but said he owed him his deepest apology if it happened. He also said he lives as a gay man after previously refusing to address his sexuality.
People are not happy about Kevin Spacey coming out
- October 30, 2017 20:27 IST
