Shrinking penis size is perhaps the worst nightmare in a man's life. But the good news is that a few small changes in daily life can prevent this from happening.

Guys who are below the average penis size, which is 13.12cm long with a girth of 11.66cm when erected, are often the butt of cruel jokes.

In a 2017 Cosmopolitan article, few men opened up about their insecurities over their small penis. While a 23-year-old guy said:"I felt like I needed to hide my genitals in order to avoid being singled out and bullied."

Another 25-year-old man said: "I was very scared that my partner would laugh or leave, and so put off sex initially."

These are few things which can be done to avoid a reduction in the size of your manhood.

1. Identify any disease:

Men who have Peyronies disease can have a small penis. The disease is caused by scar tissue, called plaque, which forms inside the penis. People suffering from the disease can have a bent, rather than straight, erect penis, according to WebMD.

The size and girth might also get reduced after the operation done to cure Peyronies disease.

2. Identify any birth defect:

Another reason for a guy having a small penis is a kind of birth defect called Congenital Chordee. In chordee, the male genital is usually curved downward and the urinary opening is usually on the underside.

3. Aging:

Just as women go through bodily changes with age, men also experience a few and one of them is, sadly, reduction in penis size. This is mainly because of a reduced blood flow in arteries because of fatty deposits.

4. Medication:

The penis can also reduce in size due to medication. Drugs given to treat prostate problems can bring down the size of male genitals. Not only this, some antidepressants and antipsychotics, can also have the same side-effect.

5. Smoking:

Some lifestyle changes can help you keep your manhood healthy. Cutting down on smoking is very important and it will be fantastic if you can quit. Medical News Today reported that certain toxins in cigarettes damage the blood vessels in penis making it limp and small.

6. Obesity:

Another lifestyle advice would be: Control your weight. You should have noticed by now that when your belly protrudes out, your manhood looks smaller and this is because it pulls the organ inward.

If you are wondering if this problem is reversible or not, remember there is almost nothing that cannot be achieved with hard work and determination.

It is always advised that you do regular exercise and cut down unhealthy food from your diet. For medication issues, you can always visit your doctor.