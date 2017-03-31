Penis seat on train challenges sexual harassment on public transport

A campaign by UN Women and Mexico City’s government wants to raise awareness about sexual violence against women on public transport. For the campaign, a mould of an erect penis was installed on a train seat to let men experience what women go through on a daily basis.A YouGov poll has ranked the city’s metro as the worst for verbal and physical harassment and 9 out of 10 women have experienced physical or verbal abuse there.
