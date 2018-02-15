The Winter Olympics 2018 in South Korea is drawing a lot of attention for its events and spectacular displays. But quietly stealing the show is a park nearby, which is attracting the attention of the visitors for its penile displays.

Haeshindang Park, located an hour away from the Olympics venue in Pyeongchang, is drawing athletes, workers, the media and tourists to the country. The place, also known as penis park, features all sorts of structures and sculptures resembling the male genital organ. It features penises made out of wood, stone and plastic, besides other materials.

The park also has statues in its grounds, along with totem poles, penis benches, a penis cannon and phallic shaped wind chimes. Some of the structures have faces while others simply resemble the phallus. There is also a cliff within the park containing a Chinese zodiac of sculptures with the animals carved on huge penises.

The park, which also offers a spectacular view of the port city of Sinnam, was reportedly made to honor an ancient fertility legend of South Korea.

According to the legend, a fisherman's wife had died a virgin after being left out on a rock for a long time. After her death, no fish could be caught by the villagers until her husband came and ejaculated into the water. This brought the fish back and the place has since been worshipped as a symbol of luck and fertility.

In a country that has one of the lowest birth rates in the world, the place holds a lot of significance for the locals.

Check out some pictures of the penis park: