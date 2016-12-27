- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
Penguin-cam shows Adélies’ penchant for jellyfish gonads
Rare footage from a camera strapped to an Adélie penguin in Antarctica shows that the penguins will go out of their way to eat jellyfish that have large and prominent gonads.
Most popular