Penguin-cam shows Adélies’ penchant for jellyfish gonads

  • December 27, 2016 05:31 IST
    By WWF
Rare footage from a camera strapped to an Adélie penguin in Antarctica shows that the penguins will go out of their way to eat jellyfish that have large and prominent gonads.
