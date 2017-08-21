Sony TV's Pehredar Piya Ki had been embroiled in controversy ever since the show went on-air. From receiving massive backlash for its regressive and cringy content, a demand to ban show to Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) directing channel to shift the show to 10 pm slot besides running a disclaimer that it doesn't promote child marriage, the show had been in news for all the wrong reasons.

Now, it seems the makers are in the process of undoing the damage already done. According to a SpotboyE report, the makers and channel have decided to bring in a 12-year leap in the storyline from October.

With this, the child artiste Afaan Khan, will be replaced by a grown-up actor, probably to make the lead actors' jodi more relatable.

The sudden change in the storyline is quite surprising considering that the show was launched only in July.

Interestingly, the makers, who had been defending the serial and its plot, had said that no time jump would happen till the story demands it.

A few days ago, Smriti Irani, The Union Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting (I&B), received a petition signed by one lakh people demanding a ban on the controversial show. The I&B Ministry took prompt action by directing BCCC to look into the matter and take immediate action on priority basis.

For the uninitiated, Pehredar Piya Ki revolves around an unusual plot wherein a nine-year-old Ratan Singh (Afaan) gets married to an 18-year-old Diya (Tejasswi).