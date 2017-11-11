The controversy surrounding Pehredaar Piya Ki refuses the die down.

It has been months since the show was pulled off after it received severe backlash from viewers followed by a petition signed by over 1 lakh people demanding a ban on the show for its regressive and cringy content.

But one person who is believed to have indirectly influenced fans to go against the show was Karan Wahi. He had posted a strong opinion on the show's content during the initial days of it going on air.

Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya: This is how viewers are reacting to Pehredar Piya Ki revamped version

And now, it has been reported that producer Sumeet Mittal would issue a legal notice against the actor. "The issue ends for me. I have instructed my legal team and they will take the formality forward if they feel the need to do so. My job is to create and I do not have time to focus on controversies. I have never insisted my team to do anything wrong and nor have I encouraged an unnecessary hassle," he said at a press conference, Tellychakkar.com reported.

"We do not have time for such stupid things. So if my team feels it is worth pushing a legal notice to Karan Wahi, they will. I do not get into the nitty-gritties," he added.

Although Mittal believes that Karan is not a big name in the industry, his comments - positive or negative - will surely create an impact on viewers. "Karan Wahi is an industry face, so of course, whether good or bad, right or wrong, his comments are going to create an impact in some way. But if you ask me, I do not think he is such a big personality. He is not a big actor or a celebrated name," Mittal concluded.

Pehredaar Piya Ki saw a nine-year-old Ratan Singh (Afaan Khan) getting married to an 18-year-old Diya (Tejaswi Prakash). The serial had shown it all, from the kid's adult conversations with the grown-up girl to the newly-wedded couple being forced to spend first night together and planning their honeymoon.

However, this week, the producers came up with the revamped version of the show titled Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya.

The new show has taken a 12-year leap and the makers have tweaked the storyline where Diya (Tejasswi) isn't married to Ratan (Rohit Suchanti) but is dedicated towards her job of safeguarding Ratan's life.