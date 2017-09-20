Even as the new Tata Nexon and Renault Captur move closer to launch, Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza continues to holds its forte, chugging ahead of its nearest challengers with strong sales.

The Vitara Brezza just completed 18 months in India and has sold over 1.75 lakh units with average sales of 9,000 units per month.

Having embraced Indian roads since March 2016, the compact SUV has seen its sales look in only one direction with every passing month: upwards.

It is no coincidence that the Vitara Brezza, which zoomed past its rivals within just four months of its India arrival, has clung on to the bestselling compact SUV title and recorded 25,871 unit booking in August 2017.

These booking numbers are the highest in the last 16 months — an increase of about 45 percent compared to the same period for the model posted last year.

Available in LDi, LDi (O), VDi, VDi (O), ZDi, ZDi+ and ZDi+ dual tone trims with six colour options, the Vitara Brezza comes powered by a 200 DDis 1248cc diesel engine that develops 88.5bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The SUV boasts of best-in-class fuel efficiency of 24.3 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch a new petrol version of the Vitara Brezza in India in the coming months. The company is also said to be working on an AMT (Automated manual Transmission) variant.

A recent report said the Vitara Brezza may now get a petrol CVT variant or a diesel AMT avatar. The Vitara Brezza automatic could be launched in the country during the festive season this year.

The diesel variant of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is now priced in the range of Rs 7.23-9.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).