Sushant Singh Rajput who is currently shooting for his upcoming film in Chambal, is teasing his fans with some hot and naughty pictures!

Shooting for The Man Magazine, Sushant will be featuring on the February cover and oh boy, he looks hot. But there's one picture which is making noise for not so right reasons. In the picture, the actor is sitting on the chair in his underpants while there's a quite a big wet patch on his denim which is being dried by a hair drier. While only Sushant can tell us what exactly happened, the fans have taken it up a notch higher with their trolls, suggesting that it could be him peeing (as the fans suggest) or water must have fallen on his denim. It's left upto your imagination.

Fans have trolled him left right and center. One user said: "Peed on his pants.. Then using dryer" and the other said: "Unbelievable, do u still pee in pants ???" and a few were shocked and confused figuring out the theme of the photoshoot.

But we are definitely scratching our heads reading the caption: "My Girl My Girl Don't lie to me..."

Sushant posted other pictures as well which will make you skip your heartbeat because the Raabta actor is looking handsome and oh-so-hot!

On the professional front, Sushant has Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, which is releasing on Holi, Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya, Karan Johar-produced remake of Fault In Our Stars and Sanjay Chauhan's Chanda Mama Door Ke.

Apart from this, Sushant is always grabbing headlines for his relationship with Kriti Sanon. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, "I'm never taciturn about my relationship. I'm single."