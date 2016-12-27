Pearl Habour: Japan PM Shinzo Abe to visit landmark site 75 years after the attack

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe landed in Hawaii and is set to make his visit to the Pearl Harbor site with US President Barack Obama on 27 December. Shigeru Yoshida was the first Japanese leader to visit attack site in 1951.
