Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have become the most loved married pair in the industry. The duo will be seen doing everything together, including movies and other projects.

On January 7, Bipasha celebrated her 39th birthday and hubby Karan didn't leave a chance to make it special for his lady. Bipasha posted several photos of her birthday on social media as well.

Also, one photo of the two has gone viral, in which they share a passionate kiss and paparazzi managed to click the moment perfectly.

Dressed in black, Bipasha and Karan's PDA moment are doing the rounds online. Here's the photo:

Karan wished Bipasha on Instagram by posting an adorable video with a message that read, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my sweet precious princess! Today is the most joyous day for all of us! Wish you all the happiness, joy, success and love! Thank you for being born and filling my life and all the lives you touch with happiness and abundance! You're truly the best kinda girl there is!"

Not just hubby, but Bipasha's ex-boyfriend Dino Morea too wished her. Dino took to Twitter, and not only wished Bipasha on her special day, but also shared an old picture where the two are seen in the same frame.

"Dearest Bips @bipsluvurself wish you a super happy birthday, loads of love & happiness always. From the Morea's. Found this old pic of us," he captioned the photo.

Dearest Bips @bipsluvurself wish you a super happy birthday, loads of love & happiness always. From the Morea's. Found this old pic of us. pic.twitter.com/NoCkehBXnP — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) January 7, 2018

This picture appears to be from the time when Dino and Bipasha were dating each other. There is no doubt that the two have moved on from their breakup long back, and Bipasha is now married to Karan Singh Grover. And, this birthday wish from Dino again proves that they are now back as friends.

Meanwhile, take a look at Bipasha's birthday pictures here: