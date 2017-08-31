A bunch of popular current-gen iPhones are now offered at hefty discounts, ahead of the highly-anticipated iPhone 8 launch. Apple's tenth-anniversary iPhone aka iPhone 8 is all set to be unveiled on September 12 along with iPhone 7s and iPhone 7S Plus.

Prospective iPhone buyers are in for some great news as iPhone 6/6S, iPhone 7/7 Plus and iPhone SE are getting staggering discounts with unbeatable price tags on Paytm Mall. However, these are limited period offers until the stocks last. So, what are you waiting for? Check out the lucrative offers below:

iPhone SE

The iPhone SE 2GB variant is now selling at a dirt-cheap price of just Rs 20,000 as opposed to its original selling price of Rs 39,000. The popular budget iPhone gets a massive 42 percent off along with Rs 2,200 cashback.

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 has now become cheaper than ever as the 32GB variant is now being offered with a cashback of Rs 6,000, which effectively brings its price down from Rs 27,685 to Rs 21,685.

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 32GB Rose Gold is now selling at just Rs 39,599 after a hefty discount of 13 percent, besides a cashback of Rs 9,100. This model was previously priced at Rs 56,200.

iPhone 7 128GB is now available for Rs 53,200 after a discount of 8 percent plus Rs 12,000 cashback on the original price of Rs 65,200.

The 256GB Rose Gold variant of iPhone 7 is now retailing at Rs 60,898 after a massive discount of 24 percent plus Rs 10,500 cashback on the original price of Rs 80,000. Meanwhile, the black variant of iPhone 7 (256GB) is selling at an offer price of Rs 62,099 after discount while its Jet Black model is retailing as low as Rs 50,398.

iPhone 7 Plus

The 32GB Gold variant of iPhone 7 Plus now enjoys a massive 41 percent discount as well as Rs 10,500 cashback on the original price of Rs 72,000. After the discount, the Gold variant is now selling at just Rs 51,399 while its Silver variant costs you almost the same at Rs 51,370.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Gold variant gets a 15 percent price cut along with Rs 12,000 cashback on the original price of Rs 82,000. Effectively, the 128GB variant of iPhone 7 Plus gets a discounted price of Rs 51,399 while the top-end 256GB model in Black has a discounted price of Rs 68,999.

iPhone 6S Plus

The low-end 16GB variant of iPhone 6S Plus in Silver is being offered at a massive 41 percent discount on the original price of Rs 72,000 via Paytm Mall. The effective discounted price of the handset is Rs 37,299 including the Rs 5,000 discount promo coupon.

The Silver model seems to be out-of-stock, but interested buyers might still get the Gold variant of iPhone 6S Plus for Rs 38,299 and the space-grey variant at Rs 40,990 after the discount.

Check out the mouth-watering deals and offers via Paytm Mall's India website HERE.