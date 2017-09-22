Top 7 smartphones launched in India in August 2017 Close
Everyone's talking about either Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale or Amazon's Great Indian Festival, but here's another key playerdoing the same. Paytm Mall, the e-commerce platform popular for its cashback offers, is hosting "Mera Cashback Sale" where shoppers can get great discounts on popular products.

Paytm Mall is offering generous cashback offers on iPhones, laptops, DSLRs, refrigerators, TVs and other electronics. Shoppers can avail up to Rs 20,000 in cash back on a wide range of products. In addition to that, Paytm is offering a "Lucky Lifafa," which gives a surprise gift like extra cashback, exclusive deals, movie vouchers and a chance to win Paytm Gold every day.

Paytm sale
Paytm sale

Each product on Paytm will have different cashback offers, and shoppers are advised to read them all and choose the suitable promocode. If you fail to select the promocode during the purchase, the cashback won't be applicable.

Paytm Cashback offer sample
Paytm Cashback offer sample

While there are hundreds of deals on Paytm Mall, we've handpicked some of the best ones for you along with the promocode, which is active at the time of this writing. Buyers must verify if the promocode is valid at the time of purchase and proceed accordingly. IBTimes, India, is not associated with Paytm or has any control over changes in offers.

Product

 

Price

Cashback

Effective Price

Promocode

iPhone 7 128GB

Rs. 66,000

Rs. 12,000

Rs. 54,000

GET12K

 

iPhone 6 32GB

Rs. 27,000

Rs. 6,100

Rs. 20,900

MALLIPHONE (in App)

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB

Rs. 67,990

Rs. 12,000

Rs. 55,990

GET12K

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Dual

Rs. 57,590

Rs. 9,214

Rs. 48,376

MOB16

Google Pixel XL

 

Rs. 44,950

Rs. 7642

Rs. 37,308

MOB17

Lenovo K6 Note

Rs. 11,490

Rs. 2,298

Rs. 9,192

GET20

 

Vivo V5s

Rs. 17,199

Rs. 3,440

Rs. 13,759

GET20

 

Vivo V7+

Rs. 22,448

Rs. 4,490

Rs. 17,958

GET20

 

Moto G5 Plus

Rs. 16,500

Rs. 1,250

Rs. 15,250

MOBMA1250

 

Asus Zenfone Max

Rs. 8,999

Rs. 1,440

Rs. 7,559

MOB16

 

Apple Watch Series 1

 

Rs. 24,900

 

Rs. 7,000

 

Rs. 17,900

 

TIME7K

 

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch (2017)

Rs. 73,900

Rs. 11,085

Rs. 62,815

LAPTOP15

 

Sony 49" FHD Smart LED TV

Rs. 62,250

Rs. 12,450

Rs. 49,800

LA20

Panasonic 58" FHD LED TV

Rs. 57,899

Rs. 11,580

Rs. 46,319

LA20

 

Nikon D3300 + Lens Kit

Rs. 38,700

Rs. 7,740

Rs. 30,960

CAMERA20

Nikon D3400

 

Rs. 30,888

Rs. 6,178

Rs. 24,710

CAMERA20

Canon EOS 1300D

Rs. 35,024

Rs. 7,005

Rs. 28,019

CAMERA20

 

In addition to these offers in electronics, Paytm Mall also has attractive cashback offers on clothing, accessories, footwear, daily essentials, automobiles & their parts and much more. There are some exclusive deals on Paytm Mall app that may not be available on web. 

