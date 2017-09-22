Everyone's talking about either Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale or Amazon's Great Indian Festival, but here's another key playerdoing the same. Paytm Mall, the e-commerce platform popular for its cashback offers, is hosting "Mera Cashback Sale" where shoppers can get great discounts on popular products.
Paytm Mall is offering generous cashback offers on iPhones, laptops, DSLRs, refrigerators, TVs and other electronics. Shoppers can avail up to Rs 20,000 in cash back on a wide range of products. In addition to that, Paytm is offering a "Lucky Lifafa," which gives a surprise gift like extra cashback, exclusive deals, movie vouchers and a chance to win Paytm Gold every day.
Each product on Paytm will have different cashback offers, and shoppers are advised to read them all and choose the suitable promocode. If you fail to select the promocode during the purchase, the cashback won't be applicable.
While there are hundreds of deals on Paytm Mall, we've handpicked some of the best ones for you along with the promocode, which is active at the time of this writing. Buyers must verify if the promocode is valid at the time of purchase and proceed accordingly. IBTimes, India, is not associated with Paytm or has any control over changes in offers.
|
Product
|
Price
|
Cashback
|
Effective Price
|
Promocode
|
iPhone 7 128GB
|
Rs. 66,000
|
Rs. 12,000
|
Rs. 54,000
|
GET12K
|
iPhone 6 32GB
|
Rs. 27,000
|
Rs. 6,100
|
Rs. 20,900
|
MALLIPHONE (in App)
|
iPhone 7 Plus 128GB
|
Rs. 67,990
|
Rs. 12,000
|
Rs. 55,990
|
GET12K
|
Sony Xperia XZ Premium Dual
|
Rs. 57,590
|
Rs. 9,214
|
Rs. 48,376
|
MOB16
|
Google Pixel XL
|
Rs. 44,950
|
Rs. 7642
|
Rs. 37,308
|
MOB17
|
Lenovo K6 Note
|
Rs. 11,490
|
Rs. 2,298
|
Rs. 9,192
|
GET20
|
Vivo V5s
|
Rs. 17,199
|
Rs. 3,440
|
Rs. 13,759
|
GET20
|
Vivo V7+
|
Rs. 22,448
|
Rs. 4,490
|
Rs. 17,958
|
GET20
|
Moto G5 Plus
|
Rs. 16,500
|
Rs. 1,250
|
Rs. 15,250
|
MOBMA1250
|
Asus Zenfone Max
|
Rs. 8,999
|
Rs. 1,440
|
Rs. 7,559
|
MOB16
|
Apple Watch Series 1
|
Rs. 24,900
|
Rs. 7,000
|
Rs. 17,900
|
TIME7K
|
Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch (2017)
|
Rs. 73,900
|
Rs. 11,085
|
Rs. 62,815
|
LAPTOP15
|
Sony 49" FHD Smart LED TV
|
Rs. 62,250
|
Rs. 12,450
|
Rs. 49,800
|
LA20
|
Panasonic 58" FHD LED TV
|
Rs. 57,899
|
Rs. 11,580
|
Rs. 46,319
|
LA20
|
Nikon D3300 + Lens Kit
|
Rs. 38,700
|
Rs. 7,740
|
Rs. 30,960
|
CAMERA20
|
Nikon D3400
|
Rs. 30,888
|
Rs. 6,178
|
Rs. 24,710
|
CAMERA20
|
Canon EOS 1300D
|
Rs. 35,024
|
Rs. 7,005
|
Rs. 28,019
|
CAMERA20
In addition to these offers in electronics, Paytm Mall also has attractive cashback offers on clothing, accessories, footwear, daily essentials, automobiles & their parts and much more. There are some exclusive deals on Paytm Mall app that may not be available on web.