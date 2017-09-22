Everyone's talking about either Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale or Amazon's Great Indian Festival, but here's another key playerdoing the same. Paytm Mall, the e-commerce platform popular for its cashback offers, is hosting "Mera Cashback Sale" where shoppers can get great discounts on popular products.

Paytm Mall is offering generous cashback offers on iPhones, laptops, DSLRs, refrigerators, TVs and other electronics. Shoppers can avail up to Rs 20,000 in cash back on a wide range of products. In addition to that, Paytm is offering a "Lucky Lifafa," which gives a surprise gift like extra cashback, exclusive deals, movie vouchers and a chance to win Paytm Gold every day.

Each product on Paytm will have different cashback offers, and shoppers are advised to read them all and choose the suitable promocode. If you fail to select the promocode during the purchase, the cashback won't be applicable.

While there are hundreds of deals on Paytm Mall, we've handpicked some of the best ones for you along with the promocode, which is active at the time of this writing. Buyers must verify if the promocode is valid at the time of purchase and proceed accordingly. IBTimes, India, is not associated with Paytm or has any control over changes in offers.

Product Price Cashback Effective Price Promocode iPhone 7 128GB Rs. 66,000 Rs. 12,000 Rs. 54,000 GET12K iPhone 6 32GB Rs. 27,000 Rs. 6,100 Rs. 20,900 MALLIPHONE (in App) iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Rs. 67,990 Rs. 12,000 Rs. 55,990 GET12K Sony Xperia XZ Premium Dual Rs. 57,590 Rs. 9,214 Rs. 48,376 MOB16 Google Pixel XL Rs. 44,950 Rs. 7642 Rs. 37,308 MOB17 Lenovo K6 Note Rs. 11,490 Rs. 2,298 Rs. 9,192 GET20 Vivo V5s Rs. 17,199 Rs. 3,440 Rs. 13,759 GET20 Vivo V7+ Rs. 22,448 Rs. 4,490 Rs. 17,958 GET20 Moto G5 Plus Rs. 16,500 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 15,250 MOBMA1250 Asus Zenfone Max Rs. 8,999 Rs. 1,440 Rs. 7,559 MOB16 Apple Watch Series 1 Rs. 24,900 Rs. 7,000 Rs. 17,900 TIME7K Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch (2017) Rs. 73,900 Rs. 11,085 Rs. 62,815 LAPTOP15 Sony 49" FHD Smart LED TV Rs. 62,250 Rs. 12,450 Rs. 49,800 LA20 Panasonic 58" FHD LED TV Rs. 57,899 Rs. 11,580 Rs. 46,319 LA20 Nikon D3300 + Lens Kit Rs. 38,700 Rs. 7,740 Rs. 30,960 CAMERA20 Nikon D3400 Rs. 30,888 Rs. 6,178 Rs. 24,710 CAMERA20 Canon EOS 1300D Rs. 35,024 Rs. 7,005 Rs. 28,019 CAMERA20

In addition to these offers in electronics, Paytm Mall also has attractive cashback offers on clothing, accessories, footwear, daily essentials, automobiles & their parts and much more. There are some exclusive deals on Paytm Mall app that may not be available on web.