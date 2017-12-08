Samsung has announced a partnership with India's leading online payment service provider Paytm. Under this partnership, Samsung will be offering cashback of up to Rs 8,000 to customers who buy select Galaxy smartphone models via PayTM Mall. The cashback is eligible for six Samsung smartphones -- Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy J5 Prime.

Customers who buy Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus get the maximum cashback amount of Rs 8,000, which means Galaxy Note 8 64GB which retails for Rs 67,900 will effectively cost Rs 59,900. Similarly Galaxy S8 64 GB and Galaxy S8 Plus will effectively be Rs 49,900 and Rs 57,900, respectively, after the cashback.

The cashback offer can be availed at Samsung's retail stores across the country by scanning the "Paytm QR code" at the outlet and making the payment via the Paytm app.

"Our partnership with Paytm Mall will make it easier for customers to buy Samsung smartphones at never-seen-before prices. This offer gives us an opportunity to give more value to our customers. We will continue to wow our customers with such offers," Mohandeep Sing, Senior Vice-President, Samsung India said.

"This partnership is also a great example of Samsung's 'Make for India' initiative in our distribution channels. We strongly believe in co-prosperity and this partnership gives us the perfect opportunity to work together with our trade partners on an unprecedented scale," he added.

"We are extremely proud to partner with Samsung, the biggest smartphone brand in the country. This partnership is in sync with Paytm Mall's 'O2O' strategy that aims to offer convenience to customers and also help drive greater sales of offline retail outlets," Amit Sinha, COO, Paytm Mall said.

To avail the cashback offer on PayTM Mall, you will need to make prepaid payment via debit/credit card, net banking or Paytm wallet balance. The offer is not applicable for cash-on-delivery orders.

Note: The cashback offer is applicable only on Galaxy Note 8 (sold by STPL) on Paytm Mall at the time of writing.

The cashback will be credited to your Paytm wallet after 45 days from the date of delivery (in case of PayTM) of the phone, and in case of purchase from a Samsung retail outlet, 45 days from the date of purchase. The cashback amount can either be withdrawn to your bank account or can be used for shopping via the Paytm app.