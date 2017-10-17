The naming ceremony and other formalities of Pawan Kalyan's fourth child will reportedly be held as per the tradition of his wife Anna Lezhneva's family.

It is well-known that Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva recently gave birth to a baby boy. The photo featuring the power star holding his new-born son had gone viral on the social media last week.

The latest we hear is that Pawan Kalyan has taken a break from shooting of his upcoming untitled movie directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The actor is reportedly spending some quality time with his wife and new-born son.

The fans of the mega family are eagerly waiting to know the name of Pawan Kalyan's new-born son. It was reported that the celebrity couple is now busy choosing a name and the naming ceremony will be held soon.

"The boy's name and other formalities will be done according to his wife's family traditions. So, the couple is now thinking of a good name for him," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to Pawan Kalyan as saying.

Pawan Kalyan already has a daughter named Polena with his third wife, Anna Lezhneva. Her naming ceremony was also accorded based on the family tradition of his wife.

Pawan Kalyan will soon kick-start the next schedule of the Trivikram Srinivas-directed movie and he will be leaving for Chikmagalur for a three-day shoot next week. After wrapping up this schedule, he is said to be focusing on the activities of his political party and will then go abroad for a long schedule of his 25th film. It is scheduled for release as Sankranthi treat on January 10, 2018.

Pawan Kalyan is said to be completing the shooting of his 25th movie in November and will take a break to focus on his political assignments, before kick-starting his next project in December. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this project, which is directed by Kandireega Srinivas.