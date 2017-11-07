Trivikram Srinivas is celebrating his 46th birthday today and the makers of Pawan Kalyan's PSPK25 released its first single Baitikochi Chuste as a gift for the ace director late on Monday.

Anirudh Ravichander has not only composed music for the song, but has also crooned this melodious number for the yet-to-be titled movie, which is tentatively known as PSPK25. The young music composer tweeted: "#BaitikochiChuste #PSPK25FirstSingle iTunes and Apple Music tonight Lyric video tomo on YouTube @adityamusic."

Aditya Music have also released Baitikochi Chuste on iTunes. The music label tweeted the link to the 3.26-minute-long song and wrote: "Here's Powerstar #Pawankalyan's #PSPK25 first single #BaitikochiChuste Full song out now now on #AppleMusic ►."

On Tuesday morning, Aditya Music‏ released Baitikochi Chuste on its official YouTube channel at 10 am. The bosses of the music label tweeted: "2 hrs to go for Powerstar #Pawankalyan's #PSPK25 first single #BaitikochiChuste Lyrical Releasing today at 10Am Stay Tuned to @adityamusic."

Besides releasing the song on time, Aditya Music‏ wished Trivikram Srinivas on his birthday. A post on its Twitter handle read: "Here's Wishing Guruji #TrivikramSrinivas Garu A Very Happy Birthday! All the Best for #PSPK25 #HBDGurujiTrivikram."

PSPK25 is produced by S Radhakrishna under his banner Haarika & Hassine. The producer took to Twitter to wish Trivikram Srinivas. He tweeted some on-set stills and wrote: "Here's wishing the wizard of words #TrivikramSrinivas garu a very Happy Birthday! #HBDGurujiTrivikram from the team #PSPK25."

Power star Pawan Kalyan is playing lead role in his 25th movie, while Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel essay the female leads. The movie is currently being shot and Manikandan Velayutham is handling cinematography. The movie will have Kotagiri Venkateswar Rao's editing, AS Prakash's art direction and Ravi Verma's action choreography.