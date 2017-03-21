Pawan Kalyan's next movie Katamarayudu is set for a grand premiere in North America on March 23. The power star's fans created a lot of excitement across the country by donning the Rayulla get-up.

The overseas distribution rights of Katamarayudu have been acquired by CineGalaxy for a whopping price of Rs 11.50 crore. The distributors have planned to release the movie in 240 cinema halls in the US and it is the highest screen count for a film featuring Pawan Kalyan. They have also made arrangements for its premiere shows across the country and have already dispatched its drives to all the locations.

The bosses of CineGalaxy tweeted: "#KATAMARAYUDU NorthAmerica Content Status-Content upload to Deluxe Servers, USA finished. Theaters will be receiving drives by Tuesday noon. #KATAMARAYUDU All published theaters will have premieres on Thu, Mar 23rd from 5:30 pm. Detailed schedule list will be published by Monday."

Pawan Kalyan's fans are thrilled about the release of Katamarayudu and hundreds of fans across the US shared their excitement by appearing in Pawan Kalyan's Rayulla avatar. The photos and videos featuring the enthusiasm of the American Rayullas created a lot of buzz on Twitter, Facebook and other social networking sites.

The bosses of CineGalaxy tweeted some of those photos and videos and wrote: "Megafans in #katamarayudu getup @ New Jersey location. All r fetting ready for premieres on March 23rd, 5:30 pm... Movie Patrons & Fans enjoying #KATAMARAYUDU avatar. Are you read for First Day First Show this Thursday, Mar 23?"

Seattle Rayullu for #KATAMARAYUDU from Cinemark, Bellevue, WA. Advance ticketing started here. pic.twitter.com/3fZBjBzXts — CineGalaxy (@CineGalaxyUSA) March 20, 2017

Fans going crazy in #Katamarayudu style!!#Katamarayudu mania every where !!



Enjoy the Premiers on March 23rd !!@CineGalaxyUSA pic.twitter.com/sgfbNjmSkw — INDIA BOXOFFICE BUZZ (@kalyan_krazy) March 20, 2017