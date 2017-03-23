Director Dolly aka Kishore Kumar's Katamarayudu starring Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan will be released in over 1,500 screens across the globe on March 24. The film has received massive advance booking.

Katamarayudu is set to be released in 325 screens in Nizam, 160 screens in Ceded, 116 screens in Vizag, 60 screens in Guntur, 103 screens in Godavari East, 75 screens in Godavari West, 85 screens in Krishna and 50 screens in Nellore. Almost all the theatres have sold out all the tickets in Hyderabad for its opening day. The movie has registered similar response in other parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Katamarayudu will be released in 45 screens in Bangalore and 40 screens in other parts of Karnataka and 50 screens in Chennai and another 10 screens in other parts of Tamil Nadu. Many screens have already sold out in Karnataka, while other screens registered an average of 50 percent booking. Some theatres have already sold out in Chennai, while others have an average of 20 percent booking.

The Pawan Kalyan and Shruti-Haasan starrer is set to hit 12 screens in Delhi, 70 screens in Mumbai, 4 screens in Pune, 34 screens in rest of India, 246 screens in USA and 45 screens in other international markets. Katamarayudu has record massive advance booking in North America, while the theatres in other parts have registered an average of 40 percent booking for its opening day.

Overall, Katamarayudu will be released in around 974 screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 265 screens in other parts of India and 291 screens in the international markets this Friday. Its total count is going to be 1,530 in the global market and it is the largest number for a Pawan Kalyan movie. The film has registered an average of 80 percent of advance booking for its opening day.

The Sharrath Marar-produced movie has got good hype, promotion, massive screen count and superb advance booking. Katamarayudu is expected to get an earth-shattering opening and collect over Rs 65 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie will beat the opening day record of Khaidi No 150 and become the second all time biggest Tollywood opener after Baahubali: The Beginning.