The makers of Katamarayudu released the first song Mira Mira Meesam online on Friday. They also have plans for a pre-release function for the Telugu action film, which is slated for release on March 24.

Following the footsteps of Allu Aravind, the producers of Katamarayudu have planned to release its audio without a formal function. "The very first song #MiraMiraMeesam from KATAMARAYUDU is to be out on 3rd March @ 4 PM. Stay Tuned!" they announced on the Twitter page of the film on Thursday.

Aditya Music‏ has acquired the music rights of Katamarayudu for a whopping price. The bosses of the label had revealed that the first song from the movie would be released on the official YouTube channel of Aditya Music. They tweeted on Thursday: "Powerstar @PawanKalyan 's #Katamarayudu First Single #MiraMiraMeesam Releasing Today Subscribe & Stay Tuned To ►."

Ramajogayya Sastry has written the lyrics for the song Mira Mira Meesam, while Anurag Kulkarni has rendered his voice. Anup Rubens has composed music for the soundtrack.

The song has foot-tapping music, and good lyrics and voices. It is sure to impress the fans of power star Pawan Kalyan.

Katamarayudu features Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. On March 4, the film unit will leave for Europe to shoot two songs. The producers are also planning to hold a pre-release event on March 18, a week before the film's release.