Power star Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited Telugu movie Katamarayudu has got green signal from the censor board and is now gearing up for a grand worldwide release as per schedule.

The makers of Katamarayudu held a special screening for the officials of the censor board in Hyderabad today. The officials pegged it fit for the family audience and awarded a 'U' certificate for the film.

The producers of Katamarayudu‏ took to its official Twitter to share the news with the fans: "#Katamarayudu gets certified with a clean 'U' from the Censor Board and is to hit the theaters on 24th March!"

The producers followed in the footsteps of Allu Aravind movies and released the songs without a formal audio release function. However, a pre-release function will be held at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on March 18. Several celebs will attend the event.

Katamarayudu is a remake of Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah's Tamil movie Veeram. The movie has Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in the lead. Kishore Kumar Pardasani has directed the movie, which has been produced at a whopping budget of Rs 35 crore by Sharrath Marar under the banner North Star Entertainment.