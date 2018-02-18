Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has revealed that the Joint Fact-Finding Committee (JFC) he had set up is filing an RTI application seeking information on the promises made and funds disbursed for projects as part of AP Reorganization Act 2014. The law had resulted in the creation of the state of Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan has been fighting for special status for Andhra Pradesh for quite some time now. He has toured the state to create awareness about the Union governments' "failure" to deliver the promises made during the bifurcation of the state. He had urged all the MPs from the state to raise their voice in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, but the efforts went in vain.

Intensifying his fight, the actor-turned-politician went on to form a special committee — the JFC — to study the promises made to the state and the actual funds given to it. Pawan Kalyan chaired the first meeting of the JFC at Hotel Daspalla in Hyderabad on Friday and Saturday. Just before the meeting, he announced that the committee had planned to file an RTI application seeking details of the promises and funds to AP.

Pawan Kalyan tweeted the photos of the RTI application, which has been signed by 20 leaders from different political parties, and wrote: "JFC is filing an RTI application seeking information on promises made & funds disbursed for projects as part of AP Reorganization Act 2014. Answering this RTI is Central Govt.'s RESPONSIBILITY TO INFORM' 10 crores Telugu public!!"

Justice Gopala Gowda, Lok Satta Party president Jaya Prakash Narayana, some political leaders, academicians and economists attended the first meeting of the JFC, which was live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Jana Sena Party. The Jana Sena Party shared the photos and videos of the event.