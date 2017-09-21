Power star Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai is all set to make her debut on small screen with Star Maa's new reality TV show Neethone Dance and she is said to be one of the judges.

Bigg Boss Telugu, which is hosted by Jr NTR, is set have its grand finale this Sunday. After the end of the show, the bosses of Star Maa‏ are planning to come up with a brand new show. It will be a dance reality show titled Neethone Dance. Last night, they tweeted, "Watch out for a cool surprise here today at 9:30 PM...Stay connected!!! "

Later, they posted a promo of Neethone Dance on the Twitter handle of Star Maa‏ and welcomed Renu Desai to the small screen. They wrote: "We Hearty welcome @renuudesai in her new journey to be part of biggest Dance show with Romance #NeethoneDance. See you soon on @StarMaa."

The promo of Neethone Dance shows glamourous Renu Desai entering the stage, with dancers accopanying her. "Dance is the language of two hearts," she says at the end of the video.

Born and brought up in Pune, Maharashtra, Renu Desai started her career as an actress and then went on to become a costume designer, editor, director and film producer. Now, she is set to foray into the television world and she is all excited about it. She tweeted on Wednesday night, "So much fun, so much love, so much passion and so much dance @starmaa this is going to rock #NeethoneDance."

The family fans are thrilled over the TV debut of Renu Desai, who was flooded her with best wishes. The actress took to her Twitter page to thank the fans. She tweeted: "Thank you so much for all the lovely wishes for my new journey as a judge for #NeethoneDance. see you on 30th September on @StarMaa ❤️."

We Hearty welcome @renuudesai in her new journey to be part of biggest Dance show with Romance #NeethoneDance. See you soon on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/8xKXPF7CwE — STAR MAA (@StarMaa) September 20, 2017