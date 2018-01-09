Pawan Kalyan's films have always done quite well in Karnataka. Even his flops like Katamarayudu and Sardaar had got flying starts in the state. Now, his latest film Agnyaathavaasi is ready to do a similar magic.

In fact, Agnyaathavaasi is set to get the best opening in Karnataka next only to Baahubali 2 among Telugu films, trade observers say. It is releasing in over 250 screens in the state and will be distributed by Brunda Associates, which had earlier collaborated with Pawan Kalyan's films like Atttarintiki Daredhi and Sardaar.

"The response is stupendous; we are expecting humongous opening," says Bhopal Reddy, the distributor of the film in Karnataka. He adds, "The advance booking in Bengaluru and Kolar have been remarkable."

In Bengaluru alone, Agnyaathavaasi is set to cross 500 shows alone on the opening day, which tells the craze around the Telugu film. "Bengaluru has always welcomed Pawan Kalyan films affectionately and this time it is no different. So far, 475 shows have been confirmed and it will easily cross the 500 mark by tomorrow evening," an industry watcher tells us.

"There are no big movies releasing on 10 January which is a boon for Agnyaathavaasi. Else the screens would have been divided among other releases. Many multiplexes are completely dedicating their screens for this Pawan Kalyan film as tickets are selling like hotcakes," says a spokesperson from a multiplex.

Baahubali 2 holds the record of having a record number of shows in Bengaluru on the opening day by having over 900 shows. Rajinikanth's Kabali comes distant second by having 580 shows, while the first instalment of Baahubali had a little over 500 shows in the Garden City.

Agnyaathavaasi is expected to enjoy massive footfalls in Bengaluru, Kolar and Bombay-Karnataka regions. Cashing in on the hype, many single screens are having early morning shows.

It is a romantic-action film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel are the female leads in the movie.