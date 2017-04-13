Power star Pawan Kalyan has once again come down heavily upon Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs, requesting them not to mortgage the self respect of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Congress MPs raised the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) for the state in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, and other party members joined them in reiterating the demand from the Centre. However, some TDP MPs were absent while others, although present, remained silent. Rao Inderjit Singh, the Minister of State for Ministry of Planning, made some excuses for denial of the Centre's promise.

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan, who has been fighting for SCS for AP for a long time, was upset with the lack of participation shown by the TDP MPs. The actor took to his Twitter handle on Thursday morning them and in a series of tweets, he slammed them for not raising their voice for the SCS in the parliament.

Pawan Kalyan wrote: "It's quiet disheartening to see Hon. Minister Sri. Ashok Gajapathi Rajaaru's silence and absence of TDP MP's in the parliament when the discussion of Spl status for AP came up. TDP do not have the right to compromise on the promised 'Spl category status' with the centre as 'people of AP' got TDP&BJP into power trusting they would bring 'SCS'."

He also thanked some TRS, INC and YSRCP MPs for fighting for the AP rights. He tweeted: My wholehearted thanks to T-MPs 'Kesava Rao Garu&Rapolu Ananda bhaskar Garu for their support to AP spl status. YSRCP MPs are doing a commendable job in pursuing AP Spl status at centre."

Pawan Kalyan continued: "I think TDP MPs have forgotten the insult of their MPs getting beaten by North MPs in the parliament during the state bifurcation. I request TDP, "DO NOT MORTGAGE THE SELF RESPECT"of People of AP to centre for your personal benefits. I too agree to show restraint and to be cautious with centre but when repeated injustice is being meted out to us then where is the need."

The Jana Sena leader asked: "As per the popular demand,Would they ever divide UP ? Or the Rule was applied only to down south state AP' only? When do we lose our Moral high ground With centre?When we Mortgage our self respect for personal benefits."

He warned: "Attitude of our Political class (in Delhi) - yout put us down by our skin colour, we are ok, you mock at us for speacking our Dravida tongue, we are ok; In Parliment you kick us, abuse us and devide us, we are ok. And we are ok to be slavish & subservient at the cost of our people's self respect as long as you do not deny our contracts, business opportunities, bailing us out from scams & wrong doings. ["SIC]

