Power star Pawan Kalyan is gearing up to release the second song Gaali Vaaluga from Trivikram Srinivas' movie Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi) on December 12, which is the 67th birthday of Rajinikanth.

S Radha Krishna is bankrolling Agnyaathavaasi under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations‏. The producer tweeted this morning: "Second single from #Agnyaathavaasi, #GaaliVaaluga release date will be announced with a poster design in a while. Keep watching this space for more details!"

Later in the afternoon, he posted a new poster on the Twitter handle of Haarika & Hassine Creations and wrote: "Here it is... #GaaliVaaluga from #Agnyaathavaasi & a small surprise from @anirudhofficial to all the #PawanKalyan fans will be released on 12th December! #PSPK25 @PawanKalyan @PKCreativeWorks @KeerthyOfficial @ItsAnuEmmanuel @adityamusic."

People in the industry think that Anirudh Ravichander‏, who is the nephew of Rajinikanth, may release the promo of Agnyaathavaasi as a birthday gift to his uncle. The musician also tweeted: "#GaaliVaaluga , second single from #Agnyaathavaasi releases on Dec 12th with a small surprise :) @PawanKalyan @haarikahassine #Trivikram."

Agnyaathavaasi, which was earlier known as PSPK25, is very special for Pawan Kalyan as it is his 25th movie. Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie features Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel in the female leads opposite the power star.

Aditya Music, which has bagged the music rights of Agnyaathavaasi, had released the lyrical video of its first Song Baitikochi Chuste on its official YouTube channel on November 6. The song has struck a chord with the filmgoers and managed to get 6,141,475 views and 173,000 likes

The number of views and likes for the song Baitikochi Chuste are the biggest records for a song of a Telugu film. This huge response has created a lot of curiosity about the other songs of Agnyaathavaasi and the movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the release of its songs.