Fans of power star Pawan Kalyan reportedly vandalised Annapurna Talkies in Vijayawada in protest against the theatre management for allegedly selling tickets for the premier show of Katamarayudu in black.

Pawan Kalyan is one of the most popular Telugu actors, and some of his diehard fans don't sleep the night before the release of his films as they wait in queues to buy tickets for the first show on the first day. His latest outing Katamarayudu was not an exception for many of his fans, who spent Thursday night in queues in front of theatres screening the movie.

Some fans of Pawan Kalyan got irked upon learning that the management of Annapurna Talkies had allegedly sold tickets in black. A few fans are said to have bought tickets for as much as Rs 500 in black, but some, who could not afford it, reportedly lost their cool and broke glass panes of the theatre.

The first show of Katamarayudu at Annapurna Talkies got delayed by half an hour, and eventually began at 6.30 am on Friday. It was a big disappointment for the fans who did not get tickets. "We have been hunting for a ticket the whole night. It was futile. All we could do is listen to the whistles as the movie being streamed," the Times of India quoted an upset fan named Kiran Prakash as saying.

"We did not mind purchasing two tickets for 1,100. The important aspect for us is to be among the handful of people who watch the movie's first show on the very first day," another fan named N Ram Prasad told the publication.