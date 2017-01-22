Power star Pawan Kalyan has once again come down heavily upon the political leaders of Andhra Pradesh and asked them to take inspiration from Tamilians' fight for Jallikattu to get special status for the state.

Pawan Kalyan is one among thousands of people stunned by the fighting spirit of Tamil people. He took to his Twitter handle to laud their spirit and also suggested that people of Andhra Pradesh take a cue from them. He tweeted: "#Jallikattu movement, An inspiration for AP. Jana Sena Party welcomes Union Government's nod to pass Ordinance for Jallikattu."

The state and central government were alert and lifted the ban on the traditional sport on January 21. Pawan Tweeted: "The fighting spirit of Tamils is commendable. The solidarity shown by people of all religions and political parties for the sake of their cultural identity is appreciable. I admire the restraint shown by lakhs of people gathered at Marina Beach, which easily could have created chaotic situation on the ground."

Pawan Kalyan feels that this kind of movement could get special status for Andhra Pradesh. He wrote: "Tamils fondness towards Dravidian culture and the manner in which they protect is laudable. It is only steadfastness, tenacity and their deep love & response for Dravidian culture has made this possible. Will Andhras ever learn? If the political class of 'AP' had shown this kind of solidarity, AP would have got its promised special category status long back."

The Jana Sena chief, who started a movement for the special status for AP, assured that his party would fight for the people of the state. He tweeted "But politicians who are high on business interests and low on Political commitment have denied 'AP' its promised Special category status. But I strongly believe that it's only Politicians who have compromised and not the general public. Jana Sena is with them Jai Hind!"