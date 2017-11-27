The guessing games around the title of Pawan Kalyan's 25th movie will come to rest on Monday, November 27. Yes, the name of the Power Star's upcoming movie will be revealed directly online.

So far, a few names have been doing rounds, but the makers have not given a single hint about the title and have maintained utmost secrecy.

The title was supposed to be announced at 10 am, but it has been delayed by a few hours due to technical reasons.

Going by the rumours, the makers have finally zeroed in on title after much deliberation. One among Agnathavaasi or Anaganaga Okaroju is rumoured to have been selected as the name of the Telugu flick.

The movie, which has been referred to as 'PSPK25' by media and fans till date, has united director Trivikram Srinivas with Pawan Kalyan for the third time after hits films like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi.

The team has returned to India recently after wrapping up the filming in Europe schedule. The last phase of the shooting will come to an end in the holy town of Varanasi.

The post-production works have also been happening simultaneously and Keerthy Suresh has lent her voice for her portions in the film. "Dubbing for the first time in Telugu anndddd finished successfully! Now I feel complete! [sic]" She tweeted.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan has created one more Twitter account to give an update about his film related news as his official account is apparently dedicated to express his views about politics and social issues.

He posted, "I would like to pay my respects & love to cinema which gave me your immense love & the strength to serve our society through this platform - @pkcreativeworks which is my new twitter account dedicated to cinema. [sic]"

S Radha Krishna-produced film has Anirudh Ravichander's music and V Manikandan's cinematography, while Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao has been assigned the responsibility of editing the Telugu flick.

The movie will appear before the audience as a Sankranthi festival treat on 10 January, 2018. Before the film's release, the makers will launch the audio in the second week on December.