Television actors Aparna Dixit and Puru Chibber, who have been dating for several years now, have reportedly parted ways. Although the couple has never admitted to their relationship, their social media pages spoke volumes of their love for each other.

According to the Times of India report, Puru and Aparna apparently decided to split due to the growing differences between them.

However, Puru refused to talk about his relationship status although he said that Aparna and he are still friends. "All I want to say is that Aparna and I are still in a healthy friendship zone but I don't want to comment on my relationship status with her," he told the daily.

"I have never liked talking about my personal life in public and I still would prefer doing that. Yes, we don't meet often as compared to earlier owing to our schedules but I really don't want to talk about my personal space," he added.

Both Aparna and Puru met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and since then, they were going strong until last year when they parted ways but gave a second shot to their relationship. Looks like, despite giving a second chance to their relationship, Aparna and Puru failed to reconcile their differences.

On the professional front, Aparna was seen on popular show Kalash while Puru made his Bollywood debut with Bhoomi starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari.