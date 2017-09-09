Budding actress Pavithra Gowda's affair rumours with Darshan have surfaced again. The actress updated her new profile photo on Twitter and Facebook in which they are seen together.

For the uninitiated, Pavithra Gowda has acted in movies like Chatrigalu Sir Chatrigalu and Bathaas. The rumours of her affair with Darshan had hit the gossips columns two years ago. Surprisingly, the actress remained elusive thereafter and was not seen in movies.

This had become a fodder for tabloids that came up with colourful stories about Pavithra Gowda and Darshan's relationship. The speculations had claimed that the Challenging Star and his wife had a fight over the issue. Nonetheless, both the actors have never given a clarification on the reports and the issue had slowly disappeared from the people's minds.

With now Pavithra Gowda updating their photo, the rumours of their affair have grown stronger. While many have given a thumbs-up for the picture, a section of Darshan fans has asked her to remove the snap as it sends out a different message.

People are now seen this an indication of the couple taking their relationship to the next level.

Darshan's relationship with Vijaya Lakshmi strained a long ago. Their issues became public after the actor beat up his wife in 2011 and subsequently landed in jail for close to a month till his wife withdrew the complaint. At that juncture, she had accused an actress of creating troubles in her life, before giving a public apology for dragging the name of the actress.

As per the reports, they have been living separately for the last few years.