Almost every Manchester United fan reacted with shock when Paul Pogba lost out of a starting lineup berth in the Premier League side's Champions League encounter with Sevilla on Wednesday. The match turned out goalless in Spain.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has given his take on the situation, mentioning that Jose Mourinho has "lost trust" on one of his biggest ever signings as the Red Devils manager.

"Mourinho has lost some trust in him. It's a big European away game and he doesn't play the position particularly well defensively," Scholes told BT Sport, as per the Sun.

"This is a lad with real talent and he is someone who needs to be told his job – at the minute he doesn't understand it. He's so quick, strong and powerful, and he's a real asset to the team when on form. For two or three years he was one of the best in the world because he knew his job.

"But with United, you don't know how they will play. Eighteen months into his career and we are still asking: 'Where is his best position?'"

It is being widely reported that Pogba, who rejoined Manchester United in 2016 for a fee worth €105 million (£89.3 million), is heading his way out of his boyhood club yet again this summer.

Sports Illustrated has mentioned that the midfielder's agent, Mino Raiola, is looking at possible suitors for Pogba, and Real Madrid remains on top of the list.

This is where we can get the build-up towards a sensational swap deal.

Spanish website Diario Gol have said that Real Madrid midfield star Toni Kroos has shown interest in joining Manchester United and even the Premier League giants are keen on roping in the German as a possible replacement for Pogba and a successor of Michael Carrick, who is retiring at the end of the season.

Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014, a year after Mourinho parted ways with the La Liga giants.

It is being claimed that Kroos is relishing the prospect of playing in England after having stints with two of the biggest football clubs in Germany and Spain.

Toni Kroos and Paul Pogba: A comparison