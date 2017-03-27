Paul Nuttall: Ukip must become the guard dog of Brexit

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has said Ukip must become the guard dog and watch Theresa May closely during the two-year-long Brexit negotiations with the EU. Speaking on 27 March, two days before the prime minister plans to invoke Article 50, Nuttall insisted that he and the party wish Theresa May all the best in the negotiation process.
