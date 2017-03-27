- Play Injured bull elephant treated by Zimbabwe conservationists
- Play Celebrities react to London terror attack, Prince Harry to be Meghan Markles plus one at Serena Williams wedding
-
- Play Hong Kong escalator reverses without warning, sending shoppers tumbling
- Play South Koreas Sewol ferry salvage operation continues
- Play Londoners leave chalk messages of hope and peace in Trafalgar Square after terror attack
- Play Terrifying anti-riot vehicle created to quash any urban disturbance
- Play Londoners leave chalk messages of hope and peace in Trafalgar Square after terror attack
Paul Nuttall: Ukip must become the guard dog of Brexit
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has said Ukip must become the guard dog and watch Theresa May closely during the two-year-long Brexit negotiations with the EU. Speaking on 27 March, two days before the prime minister plans to invoke Article 50, Nuttall insisted that he and the party wish Theresa May all the best in the negotiation process.
Most popular