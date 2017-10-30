Paul Manafort turns himself in to FBI

The former campaigns manager to President Donald Trump, Paul Manafort has handed himself into the FBI following the on going investigation between the Russian government and Trump.Paul Manafort resigned as President Trump and amp;#39;s campaign manager in August 2016 after it was revealed he had ties to Ukranian President Viktor yanukovych. He also was at a meeting with Russian lawyer, linked to the Kremlin who allegedly offered Trump information on Hillary Clinton.The current charges against Manafort are unknown.