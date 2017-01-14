At least 17 people died while several others are reportedly missing after a boat carrying over 40 passengers capsized in Ganga River at Gandhi Ghat in Patna on Saturday, January 14. Several passengers swam to safety, while eight others were rescued.

The boat was returning from a kite-flying festival organised on an island in the middle of the river as part of the Makar Sankranti festival, officials told CNN-News18.

According to reports, the boat was small, but still overloaded with people due to which it capsized. The incident happened when the boat was about to reach the bank.

Most of the passengers swam back to safety, but six are reportedly missing. A NDRF team, senior officials and local swimmers are at the site. A major rescue operation is underway to locate the missing passengers.

FLASH: Boat capsizes in Patna, 17 dead pic.twitter.com/iE1Hi8lb1Q — ANI (@ANI_news) January 14, 2017