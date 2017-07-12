Jagapathi Babu's Patel SIR and Shamantakamani starring Sudheer Babu, Sundeep Kishan, Aadi and Nara Rohit are set to release on July 14 and will clash with each other at the box office this weekend.

Patel SIR is a family drama with all the right ingredients-- action, thriller, murder mystery and revenge. Jagapathi Babu's rugged, ultra-stylish, macho man look and his bonding with a small girl has created a lot of curiosity around the film, which has received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Patel SIR has been directed by Vasu Parimi and produced by Sai Korrapati under the banner Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram. Padma Priya has played the lead role in the movie, which has the music by DJ Vasanth. The teaser and songs have been received well and got 3,578,663 views on YouTube. In addition, the makers of the film have spent good moolah for the promos.

On other hand, Shamantakamani is a crime-thriller. The film has a unique story revolving around a car. The multi-starrer movie has Sudheer Babu, Sundeep Kishan, Aadi and Nara Rohit in the lead roles. Sriram Adittya of Bhale Manchi Roju fame directed the movie .

Shamantakamani has been produced by Anand Prasad under the banner Bhavya Creations. The movie has received U certificate from the censor board. But despite having an ensemble cast, its promos have failed to garner a huge response. The movie's teaser, trailer and songs combined have got 2,565,337 views on YouTube.

Patel SIR and Shamantakamani belong to two different genres. But Shamantakamani has an upper hand in some aspects that are likely to help it lead the race at the box office. Firstly, it features four young heroes. Secondly, the movie is going to be a clean entertainer for family audiences. Thirdly, it will have a bigger screen counter than Patel SIR across the globe.

Watch here Patel SIR Teaser

Watch here Shamantakamani Theatrical Trailer