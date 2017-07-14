Director Vasu Parimi's Telugu movie Patel SIR, featuring Jagapathi Babu and Padmapriya Janakiraman, has received good reviews and ratings from the audience and critics.

Patel SIR is a revenge drama, which is high on the family theme and emotional quotient. Sunilsudhakar has written the story for the movie, while director Vasu Parimi has penned the screenplay with R Ramu. The film tells the story of two happily married orphans, who get involved in an unfortunate twist that destiny has in store for them. Why the hero goes on a killing spree forms the crux of the story.

Patel SIR deals with a routine subject, but the treatment and screenplay are quite fresh. The film constantly shifts between flashback and present day story. Funny moments, romance and action scenes keep you engaged in the first half. The twist before the interval is interesting and makes you look forward to the second half. The climax is very emotional and sure to strike a chord with viewers.

Jagapathi Babu, who is returning as a hero with Patel SIR, has a unique and stylish role and he has done justice to it. He impresses you with his attitude, action and dialogue delivery and his performance is the highlight of the film. Padmapriya, Tanya Hope, Prabhakar, Kabir Singh and Prudhvi have also done justice to their roles. Raghu Babu and Krishna Murali Posani's comedy timing is good, say viewers.

Patel SIR has been bankrolled by Rajini Korrapati under the banner Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram and it has rich production values. DJ Vasanth's background score, Shyam K Naidu's picturisation, Kiran's art direction, Prakash's dialogues and Vijay-Satish-Solmon-choreographed fights are the attractions on the technical front.

Here is the live update of Patel SIR movie review and rating by audience, celebs and critics:

Director SS Rajamouli: Jagapathi Babu garu did a sincere and fabulous job as PATEL SIR. Expertly handled by the debutant director. Another feather in the cap for @VaaraahiCC.. Avva bujji song is the best I've seen is recent times. #PatelSIR

