Want to buy Patanjali products? Soon you may not have to visit those brick-and-mortar Patanjali shops. You will be able to buy Patanjali products from the comfort of your home because the company is going online.

Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved is planning to enter the e-commerce market after becoming a resounding success online. The company plans to tie up with up to eight big e-commerce giants, including Amazon and Flipkart.

"Patanjali Ayurveda has started working on a massive online push. The announcement of an agreement with world's largest e-commerce companies will happen soon. A new chapter of online shopping of Patanjali products from many portals will begin soon," SK Tijarawala, Ramdev's spokesperson, said on Twitter.

Patanjali Ayurved announced on December 26, 2017, that it was eyeing the diaper and sanitary napkin markets. It is expected to launch both kids' and adult diapers and affordable sanitary napkins in the Rs 16,000-crore market in the first quarter of the next financial year.

Yoga guru Ramdev established the Patanjali Ayurved Limited in 2006 along with Acharya Balkrishna. Ramdev himself plays the role of product evangelist and brand ambassador for the FMCG company. Ramdev is the chairman, Balkrishna the managing director and Ramdev's younger brother Ram Bharat is the CEO of Patanjali Ayurved.

The firm started with medicines, personal care and food products, but now offers a wide range of products including instant noodles, cosmetics and baby products.

Today Patanjali is one of the fastest-growing companies in India and has climbed from the 45th place last year to the 19th place this year in Forbes magazine's Annual India Rich List.