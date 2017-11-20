Maruti Suzuki's popular car, Alto has regained the numero uno position by dislodging its sibling compact sedan sibling, Dzire. In October 2017, the Alto posted 19,447 units of sales, registering a growth where it sold 18,854 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

Coming second on the charts in the same month is Dzire, the compact sedan, which has been on the top for the last two months and could only register sales of 17,447 units. In the third position is Baleno, the premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki that recorded sales of 14,532 units.

However, Maruti Suzuki's dominance in the chart has been dented by the arrival of Hyundai Grand i10 in the fourth slot with sales of 14,417 units. From the fifth slot to the eighth slot, we again have models from Maruti Suzuki before South Korean carmaker Hyundai's Elite i20 and Creta rounds off the table.

Maruti Suzuki's tallboy hatchback Wagon R posted sales of 13,043 units in October 2017 while the Celerio's sales stood at 12,209 units. Swift came in the seventh slot with sales of 12,057 units and Vitara Brezza featured in the eighth position with sales of 11,684 units.

Hyundai Elite i20, in the ninth slot selling 11,012 units and Hyundai Creta completed the list with 9,248 units.