Passenger plane crashes in Moscow, 71 feared dead
  • Several parts of the jet have been found in the Ramenskoye area, about 25 miles from the airport, according to REN-TV.
  • "The President ordered the government to create a task force [to investigate] the air accident in the Moscow region," Peskov added. He also said that Putin has "directed the agencies concerned to carry out necessary search and rescue operations."
  • Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RT that Putin "offers his deep condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident."
  • An investigation into Saratov Airlines crash has now been opened
  • President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences
  • Rescue operations are on and two bodies have reportedly been found
  • Russian Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov is flying to the site
  • While the exact cause of the crash is yet to be revealed, it is being said that the mid-air disaster took place due to engine failure. Weather condition is also speculated to be an issue. 
  • The Russian media reported that plane debris could be seen scattered on a field covered by snow
  • Emergency officials couldn't reach the crash site by road and had to go on foot, reported BBC.
  • "The plane crashed near the village of Argunovo. Passengers as well as the crew could hardly survive," emergency services source told Russian news agency Interfax
  • Plane at 6,400 metres 
  • The plane is said to have 65 passengers and 6 crew members on board.

A Russian passenger plane has reportedly crashed after taking off from Moscow and all the 71 people onboard are feared dead. 

The An-148 jet operated by Saratov Airlines was en route to Orsk when it vanished from the radar about 10 minutes after taking off, reported TASS. 