Malayalam actress Parvathy Ratheesh tied the nuptial knot with Milu at the wedding ceremony held on August 6. Her marriage reception was attended by some Malayalam celebs.

Parvathy is the oldest of the four children of late Malayalam actor Ratheesh and wife Diana. Her husband Milu is a native of Kozhikode and is working at Emirates Bank at Dubai.

Parvathy Ratheesh's wedding was held at Ashirwad Lawns in Kozhikode and it was attended by their friends and family members. The couple also hosted a grand reception party, which witnessed the presence of several celebs from the Malayalam.

Parvathy made her acting debut as heroine in the 2015 romantic-drama Madhura Naranga, which has been directed by Sugeeth. She hogged the limelight with her second film Kochauvva Poulo Ayyapa Coelho in 2016.

Her next outing Lechmi, which is written and directed by BN Shajeer Sha, was released in the theatres on August 25. Parvathy Ratheesh has reportedly not signed any new project after this film. The actress is reportedly set to say good bye to acting post her wedding.

Her siblings Padmaraj and Pranav Ratheesh are also acted in some Malayalam films. Padmaraj has acted with superstar Mammootty in movies like Fireman and Acha Dhin and with Mohanlal in 1971: Beyond Borders.

Her brother Pranav Ratheesh made his acting debut with director Saheed Arafath's Malayalam movie Theeram, which featured Maria John in the female lead.