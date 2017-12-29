Kerala Police have made the second arrest for cyber bullying Parvathy over the Kasaba misogyny issue. According to reports, authorities have arrested Rojan, a student from Kollam district of Kerala.

The reports also reveal that the arrest was made on the basis of a rape threat sent to Parvathy on her Instagram account.

Earlier, another youngster named CL Printo, a student from Thrissur district, was also held for similar threats towards Parvathy through social media platforms.

The actor, who was relentlessly bullied on social media after her controversial remarks against blatant misogyny in Mammootty flick Kasaba had registered a complaint with the authorities after she started getting rape threats.

The award-winning actor became a target of social media memes and open threats for her comments after a group of people claiming themselves as Mammootty fans took offence.

Soon, the cyber brigade unleashed a full-fledged cyberwar against Parvathy, to which the actor responded with the notorious OMKV acronym.

The battle of the sexes was so intense that the hashtag #feminichispeaking introduced by Parvathy as a reply to critics calling her a "cheap feminist" became instantly trending.

Parvathy even revealed to media that she had read every word that had been written about her in this issue.

The actor is flying high in her career with the celebrated Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan in Qarib Qarib Singlle and winning the prestigious Best Actor (Female) Award at the recently wrapped up International Film Festival of India in Goa.

As the Kasaba misogyny row set social media platforms on fire, prominent personalities like Kerala's Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stepped into the hullabaloo extending their support to Parvathy.

Interestingly, Mammootty broke his silence spell and spoke out against the unethical cyber warfare executing by people in his name. Slamming the miscreants sending rape threats and derogatory remarks to Parvathy, Mammootty said he hadn't appointed anyone to speak for or defend him in any issue.

While the authorities are zeroing in on the people who sent rape threats to Parvathy, reports hint at more imminent arrests in the coming days. Police have charged the accused with charges of defaming the dignity of a woman and sections of the Information Technology Act.