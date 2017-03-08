Parvathamma Rajkumar, a producer and wife of legendary late Kannada star Rajkumar, was hospitalised on Monday midnight, March 7. She is being treated at the MS Ramaiah Hospital, Bengaluru, over issues related to diabetes and low blood pressure.

As per the sources, her son Raghavendra Rajkumar and other family members rushed to the hospital after she almost fell unconscious due to the aforementioned issues. She is kept in the intensity care unit and the early check-ups conducted by the hospital indicate that her condition is stable.

Parvathamma Rajkumar will be treated in the hospital for next two days. The producer, aged 77, has produced over 75 movies in her career, starting from Trimurthi. Kaviratna Kalidasa, Jeevana Chaitra, Om and Janumadi Jodi are some of the biggest hits made by her banner, Vajreshwari Combines and Poornima Enterprises.

The movie made by her banner predominantly starred her husband late Rajkumar or her children – Shivaraj Kumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar. Parvathamma Rajkumar is known for passionately producing movies with original stories, especially screen adaptation of popular Kannada novels.

She is a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her contribution to cinema.