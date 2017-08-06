India is going to observe Partial Lunar Eclipse on Monday, August 7, 2017.

Here's all you need to know about the astronomical event:

1. When Earth passes between the moon and the sun and the celestial bodies remain unaligned, it is known as Partial Lunar Eclipse.

2. The astronomical event will occur on Monday, August 7, and can be observed from night 9:18 pm to morning 2:23 am.

3. The Umbra phase of the Partial Lunar Eclipse will take place from 10:52 pm to 12:49 am. In this phase, a small part of the moon's surface will get covered by the shadow of central part of Earth that is referred to as Umbra which means shadow in Latin. The shadow casted on moon during Umbra is the darkest.

4. The rest of the moon will be covered by the shadow of the outer part of Earth, this is referred to as Penumbra, meaning "almost,nearly" in Latin.

5. The Ministry of Earth Sciences has said that "the entire partial eclipse will be visible from central and east Africa, central Russia, China, India, the Far East and most of Australia".

6. The next Lunar eclipse will take place on January 31, 2018. The previous one was observed in India on April 4, 2015.

You can treat your eyes by watching this Partial Lunar Eclipse LIVE right here!