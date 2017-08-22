Parthiepan has been targeted by Ajith fans after the former praised Vijay in Mersal audio launch event. This eventually forced him to come out with a justification on the issue.

Speaking at the audio launch of Mersal, Parthipean stated that he was not sure of the result if OPS and EPS camps joined hands, but if Vijay and his fans come together, the result will be a Rs 100-crore film. "Even US President Donald Trump would say Vijay is the best CM (Collection Mannan) in the world," he added.

These comments have irked Ajith fans who trolled Parthiepan on social media and accused him of taking money for heaping praises on Vijay.

Reacting to the issue, Parthipan, on his social media account, claimed that his mass speech has got nasty comments for the first time. According to him, speaking a few good things about someone is stage manners.

The actor-director further said that he would have done the same if he had attended an event of Ajith's film. "I would have said 'Vivegam is bigger than Vegam but the name Ajith itself is bigger than the film Vivegam'. I'm a good friend to all actors and a fan of cinema. My Mersal message at the audio launch is 'A good human should rule the state so that farmers will lead a peaceful life," Sify quotes him as writing on his page.

The songs of Mersal were released on Sunday, 20 August, in a grand event held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The Tamil movie is directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Sri Thenandal Films.