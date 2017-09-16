Parsons Green Tube Station reopens one day after terror attack

Parsons Green Tube station has reopened one day after a terror attack. A home-made bomb engulfed a tube carriage in flames but failed to detonate. 29 people were injured in the blast or the panicked stampede that followed. An 18-year-old was arrested at Dover port in connection with the attack early on Sept. 16. The terror threat level remains critical. It is the fifth major terror attack in the UK in 2017.