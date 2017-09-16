UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd has announced that the 18-year-old man arrested at the port of Dover on September 16 was a sign of good progress of the police investigation. An improvised explosive device failed to explode on September 15 at Parsons Green Tube station in London but injured several people when it caught fire.
Parsons Green attack: Dover arrest very significant, Amber Rudd says
- September 16, 2017 21:07 IST
