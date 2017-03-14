Parliament rejects bid to give parliament and EU nationals more rights in Brexit process

  • March 14, 2017 13:23 IST
    By Reuters
Parliament rejects bid to give parliament and EU nationals more rights in Brexit process Close
British politicians vote against attempts to give parliament more power to reject final terms of Britains exit from European Union, and to guarantee on the rights of EU nationals in Britain, clearing the way for the government to give formal notice of its intention to leave the EU.
loading image
IBT TV
Mute teen born without jaw has rap lyrics brought to life by hip-hop star Trap House
Most popular