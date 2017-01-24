Moonlight Drawn by Clouds actor Park Bo Gum is currently on his 2016-2017 Asia tour and in a fan meeting in Taiwan on Monday the actor opened up about his friendship with Song Joong Ki.

The Descendants of the Sun star was a special guest on Park Bo Gum's Taiwan fan meeting event and the actor finally revealed why he was crying when Park Bo Gum took home the Male Top Excellence Award at the 2016 KBS Drama Awards.

"I was happy about [Park] Bo Gum winning, but I also recalled all the worries he had about acting before the production ['Moonlight Drawn by Clouds'] began. I also remembered what it was like when I won the same award five years ago," he said, according to Soompi.

Park Bo Gum revealed that Song Joong Ki is his go-to person for advice. "[Song] Joong Ki is a senior who gives me the most advice about acting," he said.

Both Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum are represented by Blossom Entertainment and in an earlier interview, the Moonlight Drawn by Clouds actor said that he will forever be grateful to his senior for helping him become a prominent star in the South Korean entertainment industry.

"The reason I'm grateful to Song Joong Ki too is that in the beginning, I was very shaky and had no confidence," Park Bo Gum said in the interview, reported Soompi. "I prayed a lot about it, but when I told Song Joong Ki that I didn't know what I should do, he cheered me on by saying that I should be confident in myself and have strength. I gained a lot of strength from him as we would meet up and have dinner together."

As for Park Bo Gum's fan meeting, the Taiwan event saw about 4,000 fans attending the event. The actor interacted with his fans through various fun activities and Q&A sessions.