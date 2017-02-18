Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong Ki and Moonlight Drawn by Clouds actor Park Bo Gum have taken their bromance to another level by announcing their love for each other.

Park Bo Gum is busy with his Asia fan meet and Song Joong Ki is busy giving him surprises, but during his Singapore fan meet the Moonlight Drawn by Clouds actor stunned everyone by declaring his love for Descendants of the Sun actor.

During the Singapore fan meets, Park Bo Gum said "God Bless You" and "I Love You" to Song Joong Ki, which made him blush, according to Yibada. However, Park Bo Gum said "I Love You" only to reciprocate Song Joong Ki's support.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Park Bo Gum and Song Joong Ki showed their bromance in public. The two actors are known for their friendship and are giving friendship goals to everyone. Talking about their bromance, Park Bo Gum said that Song Joong Ki is like his brother.

"He often buys me delicious food and advises me on acting. I think he is very wise. He is like a true brother," he said in an interview.

"The reason I'm grateful to Song Joong Ki too is that in the beginning, I was very shaky and had no confidence," Park Bo Gum said in the interview in January. "I prayed a lot about it, but when I told Song Joong Ki that I didn't know what I should do, he cheered me on by saying that I should be confident in myself and have strength. I gained a lot of strength from him as we would meet up and have dinner together."