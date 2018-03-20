Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has denied reports that he is looking to join Barcelona in the summer.

French daily L'Equipe reported last week that Verratti's agent Mino Raiola offered the midfielder to Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The report went on to claim that PSG were open to selling the Italy international as they had grown frustrated with his lack of progress at the Parc des Princes.

However, Verratti denied that he had asked his agent to engineer a transfer to the Catalan capital.

"I've read that Raiola has offered me to Barcelona – it's false," he was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo.

"I talked to my managers, they know what I think, things are clear. I have decided to stay at PSG."

Barcelona made an effort to sign Verratti last summer, with club president Josep Bartomeu revealing that the midfielder had expressed an interest in moving to the Nou Camp.

"Verratti is a player that interests us for a transfer, the coaches believe he is good enough to play in the Barca midfield," Bartomeu was quoted as saying by the Independent in July last year.

"We know the player is bowled over by the prospect of coming to Barca. But when you ring PSG and you talk to their president, he says to us that he is not for sale and that there they don't have release clauses."

Verratti also spoke about PSG's elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Barcelona's rivals, Real Madrid, and cited the absence of injured star Neymar as a major factor in the outcome of the tie.

"Real Madrid is a tough opponent, but we were convinced we could progress," he said. "PSG is not so far behind Real.

"Some details make the difference. We did a lot in the first leg, but still two goals [was the difference]. We also lacked Neymar, which is like taking [Lionel] Messi away from Barcelona."